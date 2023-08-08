English
    Voith Paper Fab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voith Paper Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore in June 2023 up 15.36% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2023 up 31.99% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in June 2023 up 29.67% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.

    Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.68 in June 2022.

    Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,715.15 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.86% returns over the last 6 months and 67.82% over the last 12 months.

    Voith Paper Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.0142.2038.07
    Other Operating Income0.430.390.45
    Total Income From Operations44.4342.5938.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6311.279.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.874.224.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.14-2.62-2.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.295.604.77
    Depreciation2.612.472.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7211.1512.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4610.507.61
    Other Income3.492.792.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9513.299.80
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9513.299.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9513.299.80
    Tax3.293.472.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.669.837.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.669.837.32
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.0122.3816.68
    Diluted EPS22.0122.3816.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.0122.3816.68
    Diluted EPS22.0122.3816.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

