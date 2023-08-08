Voith Paper Fab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore in June 2023 up 15.36% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2023 up 31.99% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in June 2023 up 29.67% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.68 in June 2022.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,715.15 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.86% returns over the last 6 months and 67.82% over the last 12 months.