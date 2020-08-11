Voith Paper Fab Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.09 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.09 crore in June 2020 down 9.16% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2020 down 22.61% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2020 down 17.33% from Rs. 9.75 crore in June 2019.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.38 in June 2019.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 975.10 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.68% returns over the last 6 months and 24.72% over the last 12 months.