Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:21 PM IST

Voith Paper Fab Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.09 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voith Paper Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.09 crore in June 2020 down 9.16% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2020 down 22.61% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2020 down 17.33% from Rs. 9.75 crore in June 2019.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.38 in June 2019.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 975.10 on August 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.68% returns over the last 6 months and 24.72% over the last 12 months.

Voith Paper Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.0926.5625.01
Other Operating Income----0.41
Total Income From Operations23.0926.5625.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.516.206.55
Purchase of Traded Goods3.611.422.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.06-1.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.813.983.73
Depreciation1.931.911.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.228.107.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.014.895.84
Other Income2.122.292.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.137.188.29
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.137.188.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.137.188.29
Tax1.581.922.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.555.265.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.555.265.88
Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.3611.9713.38
Diluted EPS10.3611.9713.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.3611.9713.38
Diluted EPS10.3611.9713.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Voith Paper Fab #Voith Paper Fabrics

