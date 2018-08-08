App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:22 PM IST

Voith Paper Fab standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 25.52 crore

Voith Paper Fabrics has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 25.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.48 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Voith Paper Fabrics has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 25.52 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.48 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 0.24 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 22.44 crore and net profit was Rs 4.07 crore, and other income Rs 0.39 crore.
Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 800.50 on August 07, 2018 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.69% over the last 12 months.
Voith Paper Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.28 23.24 22.04
Other Operating Income 0.24 0.54 0.39
Total Income From Operations 25.52 23.78 22.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.00 5.57 5.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.02 1.88 3.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.35 -0.05 -2.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.31 2.97
Depreciation 1.43 1.42 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.59 6.74 7.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.55 4.92 4.03
Other Income 2.20 2.18 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 7.10 6.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.75 7.10 6.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.75 7.10 6.15
Tax 2.27 2.63 2.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.48 4.47 4.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.48 4.47 4.07
Equity Share Capital 4.39 4.39 4.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.48 10.17 9.28
Diluted EPS 12.48 10.17 9.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.48 10.17 9.28
Diluted EPS 12.48 10.17 9.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Results #Textiles - General #Voith Paper Fab #Voith Paper Fabrics

