Voith Paper Fab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.06 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.06 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 down 17.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 8.52% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2021.