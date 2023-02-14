Voith Paper Fab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.06 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.06 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 down 17.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 8.52% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2021.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.26 in December 2021.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,147.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and 8.73% over the last 12 months.