English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voith Paper Fab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.06 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voith Paper Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.06 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 34.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 down 17.28% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 8.52% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2021.

    Voith Paper Fab EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.26 in December 2021.

    Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,147.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and 8.73% over the last 12 months.

    Voith Paper Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.8043.8333.81
    Other Operating Income0.260.370.65
    Total Income From Operations39.0644.2134.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.479.058.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.053.692.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.264.02-1.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.504.274.18
    Depreciation2.412.441.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1013.029.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.807.728.96
    Other Income3.822.372.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6210.0911.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6210.0911.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6210.0911.17
    Tax2.632.472.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.997.628.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.997.628.45
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.9317.3519.26
    Diluted EPS15.9317.3519.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.9317.3519.26
    Diluted EPS15.9317.3519.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Voith Paper Fab #Voith Paper Fabrics
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am