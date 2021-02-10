Voith Paper Fab Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore in December 2020 down 12.63% from Rs. 35.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2020 up 4.99% from Rs. 7.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in December 2020 up 4.34% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2019.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 18.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.32 in December 2019.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,148.80 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)