Vodafone Idea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 9,321.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,562.80 crore in September 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 7,171.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,046.00 crore in September 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 3,671.40 crore in September 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.