 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vodafone Idea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,546.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 9,321.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,562.80 crore in September 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 7,171.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,046.00 crore in September 2022 up 10.2% from Rs. 3,671.40 crore in September 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,543.10 10,340.20 9,321.50
Other Operating Income 3.30 2.70 --
Total Income From Operations 10,546.40 10,342.90 9,321.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 396.20 410.80 394.50
Depreciation 5,476.90 5,620.80 5,743.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,190.40 5,761.80 5,278.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,517.10 -1,450.50 -2,095.20
Other Income 86.20 81.10 22.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,430.90 -1,369.40 -2,072.40
Interest 6,131.90 5,902.30 5,112.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,562.80 -7,271.70 -7,185.20
Exceptional Items -- -- 13.50
P/L Before Tax -7,562.80 -7,271.70 -7,171.70
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7,562.80 -7,271.70 -7,171.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7,562.80 -7,271.70 -7,171.70
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 32,118.80 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.33 -2.26 -2.50
Diluted EPS -2.33 -2.26 -2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.33 -2.26 -2.50
Diluted EPS -2.33 -2.26 -2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.