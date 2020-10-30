Vodafone Idea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,723.50 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,723.50 crore in September 2020 down 0.75% from Rs. 10,804.50 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,215.60 crore in September 2020 up 85.49% from Rs. 49,727.40 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,093.80 crore in September 2020 up 13.04% from Rs. 3,621.70 crore in September 2019.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.81% returns over the last 6 months and 116.88% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,720.30
|10,589.50
|10,804.50
|Other Operating Income
|3.20
|4.40
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,723.50
|10,593.90
|10,804.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|468.20
|530.30
|594.10
|Depreciation
|5,844.00
|5,793.80
|6,266.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,188.50
|6,043.60
|6,904.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,777.20
|-1,773.80
|-2,960.70
|Other Income
|27.00
|164.00
|316.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,750.20
|-1,609.80
|-2,644.50
|Interest
|4,697.10
|3,800.90
|3,650.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,447.30
|-5,410.70
|-6,295.30
|Exceptional Items
|-768.30
|-19,923.20
|-30,771.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,215.60
|-25,333.90
|-37,066.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|12,660.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,215.60
|-25,333.90
|-49,727.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,215.60
|-25,333.90
|-49,727.40
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-8.82
|-17.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-8.82
|-17.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-8.82
|-17.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-8.82
|-17.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am