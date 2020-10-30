Vodafone Idea Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,723.50 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,723.50 crore in September 2020 down 0.75% from Rs. 10,804.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,215.60 crore in September 2020 up 85.49% from Rs. 49,727.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,093.80 crore in September 2020 up 13.04% from Rs. 3,621.70 crore in September 2019.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.81% returns over the last 6 months and 116.88% over the last 12 months.