English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,474.90 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,474.90 crore in March 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 10,166.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,519.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.9% from Rs. 6,461.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,170.70 crore in March 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 4,596.70 crore in March 2022.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,474.9010,544.6010,166.20
    Other Operating Income--8.30--
    Total Income From Operations10,474.9010,552.9010,166.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.20--0.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost439.40438.70426.70
    Depreciation5,542.605,721.905,731.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,943.706,059.005,162.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,452.00-1,666.70-1,154.90
    Other Income80.1023.3020.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,371.90-1,643.40-1,134.60
    Interest4,999.106,310.605,312.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6,371.00-7,954.00-6,447.30
    Exceptional Items-148.30---13.70
    P/L Before Tax-6,519.30-7,954.00-6,461.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6,519.30-7,954.00-6,461.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6,519.30-7,954.00-6,461.00
    Equity Share Capital48,679.7032,118.8032,118.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.55-2.44-2.25
    Diluted EPS-1.55-2.44-2.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.55-2.44-2.25
    Diluted EPS-1.55-2.44-2.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:15 pm