Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,474.90 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,474.90 crore in March 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 10,166.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,519.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.9% from Rs. 6,461.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,170.70 crore in March 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 4,596.70 crore in March 2022.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.