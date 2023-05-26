Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,474.90 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,474.90 crore in March 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 10,166.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,519.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.9% from Rs. 6,461.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,170.70 crore in March 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 4,596.70 crore in March 2022.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,474.90
|10,544.60
|10,166.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|8.30
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,474.90
|10,552.90
|10,166.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.20
|--
|0.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|439.40
|438.70
|426.70
|Depreciation
|5,542.60
|5,721.90
|5,731.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,943.70
|6,059.00
|5,162.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,452.00
|-1,666.70
|-1,154.90
|Other Income
|80.10
|23.30
|20.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,371.90
|-1,643.40
|-1,134.60
|Interest
|4,999.10
|6,310.60
|5,312.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,371.00
|-7,954.00
|-6,447.30
|Exceptional Items
|-148.30
|--
|-13.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,519.30
|-7,954.00
|-6,461.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,519.30
|-7,954.00
|-6,461.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,519.30
|-7,954.00
|-6,461.00
|Equity Share Capital
|48,679.70
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-2.44
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-2.44
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-2.44
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-2.44
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
