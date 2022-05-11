Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,166.20 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,166.20
|9,644.80
|9,530.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,166.20
|9,644.80
|9,530.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.60
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|426.70
|399.50
|401.80
|Depreciation
|5,731.30
|5,550.50
|5,629.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,162.50
|5,595.70
|4,894.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,154.90
|-1,900.90
|-1,394.80
|Other Income
|20.30
|25.20
|31.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,134.60
|-1,875.70
|-1,363.70
|Interest
|5,312.70
|5,324.70
|4,711.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,447.30
|-7,200.40
|-6,074.70
|Exceptional Items
|-13.70
|11.60
|-972.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,461.00
|-7,188.80
|-7,047.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|-20.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,461.00
|-7,188.80
|-7,026.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,461.00
|-7,188.80
|-7,026.50
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-2.50
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-2.50
|-2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|-2.50
|-2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|-2.50
|-2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited