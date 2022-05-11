 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,166.20 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,166.20 crore in March 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 9,530.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,461.00 crore in March 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 7,026.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,596.70 crore in March 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 4,265.80 crore in March 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.10% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,166.20 9,644.80 9,530.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,166.20 9,644.80 9,530.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.60 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 426.70 399.50 401.80
Depreciation 5,731.30 5,550.50 5,629.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,162.50 5,595.70 4,894.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,154.90 -1,900.90 -1,394.80
Other Income 20.30 25.20 31.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,134.60 -1,875.70 -1,363.70
Interest 5,312.70 5,324.70 4,711.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6,447.30 -7,200.40 -6,074.70
Exceptional Items -13.70 11.60 -972.60
P/L Before Tax -6,461.00 -7,188.80 -7,047.30
Tax -- -- -20.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6,461.00 -7,188.80 -7,026.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6,461.00 -7,188.80 -7,026.50
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 28,735.40 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 -2.50 -2.45
Diluted EPS -2.25 -2.50 -2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 -2.50 -2.45
Diluted EPS -2.25 -2.50 -2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
