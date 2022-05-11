Vodafone Idea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,166.20 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,166.20 crore in March 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 9,530.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,461.00 crore in March 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 7,026.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,596.70 crore in March 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 4,265.80 crore in March 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.10% over the last 12 months.