Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,575.70 crore, up 2.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,575.70 crore in June 2023 up 2.25% from Rs. 10,342.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,838.90 crore in June 2023 down 7.8% from Rs. 7,271.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,020.20 crore in June 2023 down 5.44% from Rs. 4,251.40 crore in June 2022.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.