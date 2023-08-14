English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,575.70 crore, up 2.25% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,575.70 crore in June 2023 up 2.25% from Rs. 10,342.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,838.90 crore in June 2023 down 7.8% from Rs. 7,271.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,020.20 crore in June 2023 down 5.44% from Rs. 4,251.40 crore in June 2022.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,530.5010,474.9010,340.20
    Other Operating Income45.20--2.70
    Total Income From Operations10,575.7010,474.9010,342.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.20--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost455.40439.40410.80
    Depreciation5,459.405,542.605,620.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,116.905,943.705,761.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,456.00-1,452.00-1,450.50
    Other Income16.8080.1081.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,439.20-1,371.90-1,369.40
    Interest6,399.704,999.105,902.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,838.90-6,371.00-7,271.70
    Exceptional Items---148.30--
    P/L Before Tax-7,838.90-6,519.30-7,271.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,838.90-6,519.30-7,271.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,838.90-6,519.30-7,271.70
    Equity Share Capital48,679.7048,679.7032,118.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.61-1.55-2.26
    Diluted EPS-1.61-1.55-2.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.61-1.55-2.26
    Diluted EPS-1.61-1.55-2.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!