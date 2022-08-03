Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,342.90 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,340.20
|10,166.20
|9,088.20
|Other Operating Income
|2.70
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,342.90
|10,166.20
|9,088.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.60
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|410.80
|426.70
|340.70
|Depreciation
|5,620.80
|5,731.30
|5,831.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,761.80
|5,162.50
|5,188.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,450.50
|-1,154.90
|-2,273.00
|Other Income
|81.10
|20.30
|29.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,369.40
|-1,134.60
|-2,243.80
|Interest
|5,902.30
|5,312.70
|5,223.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,271.70
|-6,447.30
|-7,467.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-13.70
|51.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,271.70
|-6,461.00
|-7,415.70
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,271.70
|-6,461.00
|-7,415.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,271.70
|-6,461.00
|-7,415.70
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-2.25
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-2.25
|-2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-2.25
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-2.25
|-2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited