 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,342.90 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,342.90 crore in June 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 9,088.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,271.70 crore in June 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 7,415.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,251.40 crore in June 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 3,588.10 crore in June 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 9.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 27.03% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,340.20 10,166.20 9,088.20
Other Operating Income 2.70 -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,342.90 10,166.20 9,088.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.60 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 410.80 426.70 340.70
Depreciation 5,620.80 5,731.30 5,831.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,761.80 5,162.50 5,188.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,450.50 -1,154.90 -2,273.00
Other Income 81.10 20.30 29.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,369.40 -1,134.60 -2,243.80
Interest 5,902.30 5,312.70 5,223.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,271.70 -6,447.30 -7,467.00
Exceptional Items -- -13.70 51.30
P/L Before Tax -7,271.70 -6,461.00 -7,415.70
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7,271.70 -6,461.00 -7,415.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7,271.70 -6,461.00 -7,415.70
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 32,118.80 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -2.25 -2.58
Diluted EPS -2.26 -2.25 -2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.26 -2.25 -2.58
Diluted EPS -2.26 -2.25 -2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.