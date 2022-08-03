Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,342.90 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,342.90 crore in June 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 9,088.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,271.70 crore in June 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 7,415.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,251.40 crore in June 2022 up 18.49% from Rs. 3,588.10 crore in June 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 9.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 27.03% over the last 12 months.