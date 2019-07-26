Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,208.50 crore, up 92.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,208.50 crore in June 2019 up 92.36% from Rs. 5,826.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,038.30 crore in June 2019 down 971.83% from Rs. 577.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,895.00 crore in June 2019 up 438.73% from Rs. 723.00 crore in June 2018.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 9.70 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.08% returns over the last 6 months and -71.32% over the last 12 months.