Vodafone Idea Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,208.50 crore, up 92.36% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,202.40
|11,675.90
|5,804.50
|Other Operating Income
|6.10
|38.80
|22.30
|Total Income From Operations
|11,208.50
|11,714.70
|5,826.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|531.80
|679.80
|360.00
|Depreciation
|6,082.10
|4,615.90
|2,092.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,077.50
|9,284.50
|4,857.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,482.90
|-2,865.50
|-1,483.70
|Other Income
|295.80
|175.60
|114.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,187.10
|-2,689.90
|-1,369.70
|Interest
|3,721.30
|2,953.10
|1,525.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5,908.40
|-5,643.00
|-2,894.80
|Exceptional Items
|-946.20
|-1,170.20
|3,783.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,854.60
|-6,813.20
|888.80
|Tax
|-1,816.30
|-1,886.20
|310.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5,038.30
|-4,927.00
|577.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5,038.30
|-4,927.00
|577.90
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|8,735.60
|4,359.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-5.64
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|-5.64
|1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-5.64
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|-5.64
|1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited