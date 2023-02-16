Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore in December 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 9,644.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,954.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 7,188.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,078.50 crore in December 2022 up 10.99% from Rs. 3,674.80 crore in December 2021.