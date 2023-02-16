Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,544.60
|10,543.10
|9,644.80
|Other Operating Income
|8.30
|3.30
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,552.90
|10,546.40
|9,644.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|438.70
|396.20
|399.50
|Depreciation
|5,721.90
|5,476.90
|5,550.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,059.00
|6,190.40
|5,595.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,666.70
|-1,517.10
|-1,900.90
|Other Income
|23.30
|86.20
|25.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,643.40
|-1,430.90
|-1,875.70
|Interest
|6,310.60
|6,131.90
|5,324.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,954.00
|-7,562.80
|-7,200.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,954.00
|-7,562.80
|-7,188.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,954.00
|-7,562.80
|-7,188.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,954.00
|-7,562.80
|-7,188.80
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|-2.33
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|-2.33
|-2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|-2.33
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|-2.33
|-2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited