Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore in December 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 9,644.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,954.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 7,188.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,078.50 crore in December 2022 up 10.99% from Rs. 3,674.80 crore in December 2021.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,544.60 10,543.10 9,644.80
Other Operating Income 8.30 3.30 --
Total Income From Operations 10,552.90 10,546.40 9,644.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 438.70 396.20 399.50
Depreciation 5,721.90 5,476.90 5,550.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,059.00 6,190.40 5,595.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,666.70 -1,517.10 -1,900.90
Other Income 23.30 86.20 25.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,643.40 -1,430.90 -1,875.70
Interest 6,310.60 6,131.90 5,324.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,954.00 -7,562.80 -7,200.40
Exceptional Items -- -- 11.60
P/L Before Tax -7,954.00 -7,562.80 -7,188.80
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7,954.00 -7,562.80 -7,188.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7,954.00 -7,562.80 -7,188.80
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 32,118.80 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.44 -2.33 -2.50
Diluted EPS -2.44 -2.33 -2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.44 -2.33 -2.50
Diluted EPS -2.44 -2.33 -2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
