    Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,552.90 crore in December 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 9,644.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,954.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 7,188.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,078.50 crore in December 2022 up 10.99% from Rs. 3,674.80 crore in December 2021.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,544.6010,543.109,644.80
    Other Operating Income8.303.30--
    Total Income From Operations10,552.9010,546.409,644.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost438.70396.20399.50
    Depreciation5,721.905,476.905,550.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,059.006,190.405,595.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,666.70-1,517.10-1,900.90
    Other Income23.3086.2025.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,643.40-1,430.90-1,875.70
    Interest6,310.606,131.905,324.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,954.00-7,562.80-7,200.40
    Exceptional Items----11.60
    P/L Before Tax-7,954.00-7,562.80-7,188.80
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,954.00-7,562.80-7,188.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,954.00-7,562.80-7,188.80
    Equity Share Capital32,118.8032,118.8028,735.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.44-2.33-2.50
    Diluted EPS-2.44-2.33-2.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.44-2.33-2.50
    Diluted EPS-2.44-2.33-2.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm