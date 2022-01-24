Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,644.80 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,644.80 crore in December 2021 down 10.9% from Rs. 10,824.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,188.80 crore in December 2021 down 7.01% from Rs. 6,717.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,674.80 crore in December 2021 down 11.31% from Rs. 4,143.30 crore in December 2020.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 11.85 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)