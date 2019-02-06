Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,678.50 crore, up 82.71% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,664.50
|7,621.90
|6,389.60
|Other Operating Income
|14.00
|16.90
|2.30
|Total Income From Operations
|11,678.50
|7,638.80
|6,391.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|624.90
|456.20
|388.70
|Depreciation
|4,717.60
|2,984.20
|2,124.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,978.90
|6,737.10
|4,892.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,642.90
|-2,538.70
|-1,013.20
|Other Income
|240.50
|196.40
|21.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,402.40
|-2,342.30
|-992.10
|Interest
|2,830.90
|2,162.20
|1,190.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,233.30
|-4,504.50
|-2,182.10
|Exceptional Items
|-810.90
|-565.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,044.20
|-5,070.30
|-2,182.10
|Tax
|-2,011.20
|-63.80
|-753.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5,033.00
|-5,006.50
|-1,428.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5,033.00
|-5,006.50
|-1,428.20
|Equity Share Capital
|8,735.40
|8,735.10
|3,607.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.76
|-8.58
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-5.76
|-8.58
|-3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.76
|-8.58
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-5.76
|-8.58
|-3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited