Vodafone Idea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,678.50 crore, up 82.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,678.50 crore in December 2018 up 82.71% from Rs. 6,391.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,033.00 crore in December 2018 down 252.4% from Rs. 1,428.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,315.20 crore in December 2018 up 16.18% from Rs. 1,132.00 crore in December 2017.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 30.45 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.54% returns over the last 6 months and -65.22% over the last 12 months.