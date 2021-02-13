MARKET NEWS

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Loss declines to Rs 4,532.1 crore; revenue sees a slight jump

Vodafone Idea's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 121 in the December quarter from Rs 109 in the September quarter.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
The debt-ridden telecom operator had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 7,218.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Vodafone Idea on February 13 reported a consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, as against a loss of Rs 6,438.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 121 in the December quarter from Rs 109 in the September quarter.

Vodafone Idea's gross revenue in the third quarter rose 1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 10,894.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. However, on the year-on-year (YoY) basis, the revenue declined by 1.76 percent, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The operating expense (Opex) too declined in Q3FY21 to Rs 6,607.9 crore from Rs 7,668.9 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin:

The telecom firm said the EBITDA for Q3FY21 was recorded at Rs 4,286.2 crore, as against Rs 3,420.5 in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin rose to 39.3 percent from 30.8 percent a year ago.

"In the third quarter of FY21, we improved subscriber retention and operating performance, supported by Vi GIGAnet. We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimization plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings," Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said in a statement.

Subscriber base:

Vodafone Idea's subscriber base in the third quarter stood at 269.8 million, as against 304 million in the same quarter last fiscal. However, its 4G subscribers rose from 104.2 million in Q3FY20 to 109.7 million in Q3FY21. The firm also recorded an increase in its broadband subscriber base, from 12.4 million in Q3FY20 to 120.8 million in the quarter under review.

It said during the third quarter, the firm added over 12,000 4G FDD sites primarily through refarming of 2G/3G spectrum to expand its 4G capacity. Also, Vodafone Idea, in its statement, said it remained the fastest 4G network in the country for two consecutive quarters, as per the global leader in Internet Performance Testing - Ookla.

It credited the launch of GIGAnet - an integrated 4G network - for improving subscriber retention.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #earnings #GIGAnet #India #q3 results #Results #stocks #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Feb 13, 2021 07:38 pm

