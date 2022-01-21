Vodafone Idea Q3 result | Consolidated net loss widens on quarter, sales rise 3.3% QoQ

The company said it has achieved 90 percent annualised savings against its cost-saving target of Rs. 4,000 crore at the end of the quarter ended December.

Vodafone Idea on January 21 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,230.9 crore for the quarter ended December as against a net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in the previous quarter.

The telecom operator's consolidated revenues from operations rose 3.3 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 9,717.3 crore for the reported quarter aided by tariff hikes.

Vodafone Idea reported a 5.2 percent sequential rise in average revenue per user to Rs. 115 in the reported quarter. The company had undertaken tariff hikes in the December quarter, which helped the topline and the ARPU even as Vodafone Idea lost 5.8 million subscribers in the quarter.

The third-largest telecom operator said that its total subscriber base stood at 247.2 million at the end of the December quarter, down from 253 million in the previous quarter. That said, Vodafone Idea added 800,000 new 4G subscribers to take it higher to 117 million.

"During the last two quarters, we have done several tariff interventions to improve ARPU. We had increased the tariffs on entry-level prepaid plans from Rs. 49 to Rs. 79 as well as increased tariffs on certain postpaid plans across retail and enterprise segments during Q2FY22," Vodafone Idea said in a press statement.

Despite the price hikes undertaken by the company, Vodafone Idea's consolidated operating profit in the quarter declined 1.2 percent on-quarter to Rs. 3,816.5 crore. The company's consolidated operating margins shrank 180 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 39.3 percent.

"After successfully achieving targeted merger opex synergies of Rs. 8,400 crore, we had undertaken a cost optimization exercise across the company in line with the evolving industry structure and business model," Vodafone Idea said.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 2.1 percent lower at Rs 11.8 on the National Stock Exchange.