Vodafone Idea Q3 loss at Rs 6,453.2 crore; subscriber base declines

Vodafone Idea on February 13 reported a loss of Rs 6,453.2 crore for the December quarter of FY20 against a loss of Rs 5,004.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the same quarter came at Rs 11,089.4 crore in Q3FY20, down 5.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), against Rs 11,764 crore in Q3FY19.

Revenue grew 2.3 percent QoQ, supported by strong growth in 4G additions, while average daily revenue (ADR) returned to growth after 14 quarters of decline, the company claimed.

EBITDA for the quarter increased to Rs 3,420 crore, up 0.7 percent QoQ driven by higher revenue and incremental synergy realisations.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.6 percent against 10.2 percent in Q2FY20.

Gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of December 31, 2019, was at Rs 1,15,850 crore, including deferred spectrum payment obligations.

The company said its 4G subscriber base now is at 10.42 crore. The net 4G additions accelerated to 83 lakh during the quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) came at Rs 109 against Rs 107 (QoQ) supported by an improved consumer mix.

The subscriber base declined to 30.4 crore in Q3 from 31.1 crore in Q2FY20.