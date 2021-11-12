Vodafone Idea Q2 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 7,132.3 crore; ARPU at Rs 109

(Image: Shutterstock)

Vodafone Idea on November 12 posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 against loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore logged in June 2021 quarter.

Its consolidated revenue was up 2.8 percent at Rs 9,406.4 crore versus Rs 9,152.3 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.2% to Rs 3,863 crore against Rs 3,708 crore and margin was at 41.1 percent versus 40.5, QoQ.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) was up at Rs 109 versus Rs 104, QoQ.

"During the last quarter, we witnessed a recovery in our operating momentum as the economy has started to gradually open up aided by the ongoing rapid vaccination drive," said Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea.

"We continue to improve our 4G subscriber base on the back of superior data and voice experience on Vi GIGAnet, India’s fastest mobile network, which is testified through consistent top rankings in Ookla and TRAI," he added.

At 15:14 hrs, Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 10.33, up Rs 0.45, or 4.55 percent.