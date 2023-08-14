Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7,840 crore

VIL's net loss in Q1FY24 widened to Rs 7,840 crore

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter.VIL’s average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company during the June quarter increased to Rs 139 from Rs 128 a year ago.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has received funding assurance of up to Rs 2,000 crore from a promoter group entity, the company said in a regulatory filing on August 14.

The company has reported gross debt of Rs 2.11 lakh crore as on June 30, 2023.

"The Company has received a communication from a promoter group entity confirming that in the event of any fund requirement for meeting its impending payment obligations by the Company, it shall provide direct or indirect financial support to the extent of Rs 2,000 crore," Vodafone Idea said in the filing. VIL said it is in discussion with various network vendors for the finalisation of our 5G rollout strategy.