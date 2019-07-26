App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea loss at Rs 4,873.9 crore in Q1

The revenue of Vodafone Idea for the June 2019 quarter fell to Rs 11,269.9 crore as against Rs 11,775 crore logged in the January-March 2019 quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on July 26 said its consolidated loss has narrowed to Rs 4,873.9 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported Rs 4,881.9 crore loss during the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The merger of the India unit of Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular was completed on August 31, 2018.

The revenue of Vodafone Idea for the June 2019 quarter fell to Rs 11,269.9 crore as against Rs 11,775 crore logged in the January-March 2019 quarter.

"We are delivering on our stated strategy although the benefits are not yet visible in our top line. As we continue to integrate our networks, our customers' data experience is significantly improving in most service areas..." Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma said.

The company is well on track to deliver its synergy targets by the first quarter of FY21, he added.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:05 pm

