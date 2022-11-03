Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,612.00
|10,408.10
|9,406.40
|Other Operating Income
|2.60
|2.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,614.60
|10,410.10
|9,406.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|443.00
|454.70
|438.60
|Depreciation
|5,655.70
|5,804.30
|5,922.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,074.10
|5,627.00
|5,104.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,558.20
|-1,475.90
|-2,059.80
|Other Income
|96.00
|83.50
|29.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,462.20
|-1,392.40
|-2,030.70
|Interest
|6,129.10
|5,900.90
|5,111.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,591.30
|-7,293.30
|-7,142.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|13.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,591.30
|-7,293.30
|-7,128.60
|Tax
|4.10
|3.80
|4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,595.40
|-7,297.10
|-7,132.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,595.40
|-7,297.10
|-7,132.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.10
|0.40
|0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7,595.50
|-7,296.70
|-7,132.30
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-2.27
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-2.27
|-2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.34
|-2.27
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.34
|-2.27
|-2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited