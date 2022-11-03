 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 9,406.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,595.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.49% from Rs. 7,132.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,193.50 crore in September 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 3,892.00 crore in September 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,612.00 10,408.10 9,406.40
Other Operating Income 2.60 2.00 --
Total Income From Operations 10,614.60 10,410.10 9,406.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 443.00 454.70 438.60
Depreciation 5,655.70 5,804.30 5,922.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6,074.10 5,627.00 5,104.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,558.20 -1,475.90 -2,059.80
Other Income 96.00 83.50 29.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,462.20 -1,392.40 -2,030.70
Interest 6,129.10 5,900.90 5,111.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,591.30 -7,293.30 -7,142.10
Exceptional Items -- -- 13.50
P/L Before Tax -7,591.30 -7,293.30 -7,128.60
Tax 4.10 3.80 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7,595.40 -7,297.10 -7,132.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7,595.40 -7,297.10 -7,132.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 0.40 0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7,595.50 -7,296.70 -7,132.30
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 32,118.80 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.34 -2.27 -2.48
Diluted EPS -2.34 -2.27 -2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.34 -2.27 -2.48
Diluted EPS -2.34 -2.27 -2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
