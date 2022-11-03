Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 9,406.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,595.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.49% from Rs. 7,132.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,193.50 crore in September 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 3,892.00 crore in September 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.