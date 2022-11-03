English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,614.60 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 9,406.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,595.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.49% from Rs. 7,132.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,193.50 crore in September 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 3,892.00 crore in September 2021.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,612.0010,408.109,406.40
    Other Operating Income2.602.00--
    Total Income From Operations10,614.6010,410.109,406.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost443.00454.70438.60
    Depreciation5,655.705,804.305,922.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,074.105,627.005,104.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,558.20-1,475.90-2,059.80
    Other Income96.0083.5029.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,462.20-1,392.40-2,030.70
    Interest6,129.105,900.905,111.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,591.30-7,293.30-7,142.10
    Exceptional Items----13.50
    P/L Before Tax-7,591.30-7,293.30-7,128.60
    Tax4.103.804.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,595.40-7,297.10-7,132.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,595.40-7,297.10-7,132.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.100.400.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7,595.50-7,296.70-7,132.30
    Equity Share Capital32,118.8032,118.8028,735.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-2.27-2.48
    Diluted EPS-2.34-2.27-2.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.34-2.27-2.48
    Diluted EPS-2.34-2.27-2.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm