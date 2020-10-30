Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,791.20 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,791.20 crore in September 2020 down 0.49% from Rs. 10,844.00 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,218.20 crore in September 2020 up 85.82% from Rs. 50,921.90 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,191.70 crore in September 2020 up 14.86% from Rs. 3,649.50 crore in September 2019.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.81% returns over the last 6 months and 116.88% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,788.20
|10,655.70
|10,844.00
|Other Operating Income
|3.00
|3.60
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,791.20
|10,659.30
|10,844.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|2.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|510.40
|571.80
|647.90
|Depreciation
|6,028.60
|5,975.70
|6,309.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,128.40
|5,989.10
|6,846.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,876.20
|-1,877.30
|-2,962.30
|Other Income
|39.30
|55.30
|302.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,836.90
|-1,822.00
|-2,659.90
|Interest
|4,700.20
|3,803.90
|3,654.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,537.10
|-5,625.90
|-6,314.20
|Exceptional Items
|-767.10
|-19,923.20
|-30,774.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,304.20
|-25,549.10
|-37,088.70
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.20
|13,962.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,303.90
|-25,548.90
|-51,051.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,303.90
|-25,548.90
|-51,051.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|85.70
|88.90
|129.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7,218.20
|-25,460.00
|-50,921.90
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-8.86
|-17.72
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-8.86
|-17.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-8.86
|-17.72
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-8.86
|-17.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am