172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|vodafone-idea-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-10791-20-crore-down-0-49-y-o-y-6039221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,791.20 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,791.20 crore in September 2020 down 0.49% from Rs. 10,844.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,218.20 crore in September 2020 up 85.82% from Rs. 50,921.90 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,191.70 crore in September 2020 up 14.86% from Rs. 3,649.50 crore in September 2019.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.81% returns over the last 6 months and 116.88% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations10,788.2010,655.7010,844.00
Other Operating Income3.003.60--
Total Income From Operations10,791.2010,659.3010,844.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----2.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost510.40571.80647.90
Depreciation6,028.605,975.706,309.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,128.405,989.106,846.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,876.20-1,877.30-2,962.30
Other Income39.3055.30302.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,836.90-1,822.00-2,659.90
Interest4,700.203,803.903,654.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6,537.10-5,625.90-6,314.20
Exceptional Items-767.10-19,923.20-30,774.50
P/L Before Tax-7,304.20-25,549.10-37,088.70
Tax-0.30-0.2013,962.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,303.90-25,548.90-51,051.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,303.90-25,548.90-51,051.40
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates85.7088.90129.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7,218.20-25,460.00-50,921.90
Equity Share Capital28,735.4028,735.4028,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.51-8.86-17.72
Diluted EPS-2.51-8.86-17.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.51-8.86-17.72
Diluted EPS-2.51-8.86-17.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.