Vodafone Idea Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,791.20 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,791.20 crore in September 2020 down 0.49% from Rs. 10,844.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,218.20 crore in September 2020 up 85.82% from Rs. 50,921.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,191.70 crore in September 2020 up 14.86% from Rs. 3,649.50 crore in September 2019.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.71 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 108.37% returns over the last 6 months and 93.13% over the last 12 months.