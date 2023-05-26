Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,531.90 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,531.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.86% from Rs. 10,239.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,418.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 6,563.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,304.10 crore in March 2023 down 8.06% from Rs. 4,681.30 crore in March 2022.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,531.90
|10,613.00
|10,239.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|7.60
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,531.90
|10,620.60
|10,239.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.80
|--
|5.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|484.80
|483.80
|470.20
|Depreciation
|5,703.70
|5,886.00
|5,913.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,834.00
|5,956.00
|5,114.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,493.40
|-1,705.20
|-1,264.00
|Other Income
|93.80
|38.00
|32.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,399.60
|-1,667.20
|-1,231.70
|Interest
|5,001.60
|6,322.70
|5,316.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,401.20
|-7,989.90
|-6,547.90
|Exceptional Items
|-22.40
|--
|-13.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,423.60
|-7,989.90
|-6,561.60
|Tax
|-4.70
|0.30
|1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,418.90
|-7,990.20
|-6,563.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,418.90
|-7,990.20
|-6,563.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.20
|0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6,418.90
|-7,990.00
|-6,563.10
|Equity Share Capital
|48,679.70
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-2.45
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-2.45
|-2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-2.45
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-2.45
|-2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited