    Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,531.90 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,531.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.86% from Rs. 10,239.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,418.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 6,563.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,304.10 crore in March 2023 down 8.06% from Rs. 4,681.30 crore in March 2022.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,531.9010,613.0010,239.50
    Other Operating Income--7.60--
    Total Income From Operations10,531.9010,620.6010,239.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.80--5.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost484.80483.80470.20
    Depreciation5,703.705,886.005,913.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,834.005,956.005,114.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,493.40-1,705.20-1,264.00
    Other Income93.8038.0032.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,399.60-1,667.20-1,231.70
    Interest5,001.606,322.705,316.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6,401.20-7,989.90-6,547.90
    Exceptional Items-22.40---13.70
    P/L Before Tax-6,423.60-7,989.90-6,561.60
    Tax-4.700.301.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6,418.90-7,990.20-6,563.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6,418.90-7,990.20-6,563.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.200.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6,418.90-7,990.00-6,563.10
    Equity Share Capital48,679.7032,118.8032,118.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.53-2.45-2.28
    Diluted EPS-1.53-2.45-2.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.53-2.45-2.28
    Diluted EPS-1.53-2.45-2.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

