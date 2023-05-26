Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,531.90 crore, up 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,531.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.86% from Rs. 10,239.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,418.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.2% from Rs. 6,563.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,304.10 crore in March 2023 down 8.06% from Rs. 4,681.30 crore in March 2022.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.