Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,239.50 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,239.50
|9,717.30
|9,607.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,239.50
|9,717.30
|9,607.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.60
|0.10
|0.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|470.20
|443.40
|440.80
|Depreciation
|5,913.00
|5,738.80
|5,810.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,114.70
|5,457.30
|4,757.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,264.00
|-1,922.30
|-1,401.40
|Other Income
|32.30
|34.50
|40.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,231.70
|-1,887.80
|-1,361.20
|Interest
|5,316.20
|5,324.80
|4,706.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,547.90
|-7,212.60
|-6,067.80
|Exceptional Items
|-13.70
|-13.40
|-974.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,561.60
|-7,226.00
|-7,042.10
|Tax
|1.80
|5.00
|-19.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,563.40
|-7,231.00
|-7,022.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,563.40
|-7,231.00
|-7,022.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.30
|0.10
|-0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6,563.10
|-7,230.90
|-7,022.80
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|-2.52
|-2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
