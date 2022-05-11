 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,239.50 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,239.50 crore in March 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 9,607.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,563.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 7,022.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,681.30 crore in March 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 4,448.90 crore in March 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.10% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,239.50 9,717.30 9,607.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,239.50 9,717.30 9,607.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.60 0.10 0.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 470.20 443.40 440.80
Depreciation 5,913.00 5,738.80 5,810.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,114.70 5,457.30 4,757.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,264.00 -1,922.30 -1,401.40
Other Income 32.30 34.50 40.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,231.70 -1,887.80 -1,361.20
Interest 5,316.20 5,324.80 4,706.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6,547.90 -7,212.60 -6,067.80
Exceptional Items -13.70 -13.40 -974.30
P/L Before Tax -6,561.60 -7,226.00 -7,042.10
Tax 1.80 5.00 -19.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6,563.40 -7,231.00 -7,022.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6,563.40 -7,231.00 -7,022.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 0.10 -0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6,563.10 -7,230.90 -7,022.80
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 28,735.40 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.28 -2.52 -2.44
Diluted EPS -2.28 -2.52 -2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.28 -2.52 -2.44
Diluted EPS -2.28 -2.52 -2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.