Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,239.50 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,239.50 crore in March 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 9,607.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,563.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 7,022.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,681.30 crore in March 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 4,448.90 crore in March 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.10% over the last 12 months.