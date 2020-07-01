Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,754.20 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 11,754.20 crore in March 2020 down 0.18% from Rs. 11,775.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11,643.50 crore in March 2020 down 138.5% from Rs. 4,881.90 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,546.30 crore in March 2020 up 134.12% from Rs. 1,941.90 crore in March 2019.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.36% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,735.60
|11,089.40
|11,740.60
|Other Operating Income
|18.60
|--
|34.40
|Total Income From Operations
|11,754.20
|11,089.40
|11,775.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|2.70
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|321.00
|611.10
|729.20
|Depreciation
|6,038.80
|5,877.40
|4,663.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,053.10
|7,055.10
|9,260.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,658.70
|-2,456.90
|-2,878.60
|Other Income
|166.20
|291.10
|156.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,492.50
|-2,165.80
|-2,722.00
|Interest
|4,177.00
|3,722.20
|2,946.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5,669.50
|-5,888.00
|-5,668.00
|Exceptional Items
|-6,140.90
|-633.30
|-1,145.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-11,810.40
|-6,521.30
|-6,813.80
|Tax
|-99.10
|17.40
|-1,877.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11,711.30
|-6,538.70
|-4,936.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11,711.30
|-6,538.70
|-4,936.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|67.80
|99.90
|54.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11,643.50
|-6,438.80
|-4,881.90
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|8,735.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.05
|-2.24
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-4.05
|-2.24
|-5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.05
|-2.24
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-4.05
|-2.24
|-5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am