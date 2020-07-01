Vodafone Idea Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11,754.20 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,754.20 crore in March 2020 down 0.18% from Rs. 11,775.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11,643.50 crore in March 2020 down 138.5% from Rs. 4,881.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,546.30 crore in March 2020 up 134.12% from Rs. 1,941.90 crore in March 2019.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 10.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.36% returns over the last 6 months and -11.67% over the last 12 months.