English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vodafone Idea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,655.50 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,655.50 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 10,410.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,840.00 crore in June 2023 down 7.45% from Rs. 7,296.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,178.30 crore in June 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 4,411.90 crore in June 2022.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,610.4010,531.9010,408.10
    Other Operating Income45.10--2.00
    Total Income From Operations10,655.5010,531.9010,410.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--2.80--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost500.30484.80454.70
    Depreciation5,616.505,703.705,804.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,998.205,834.005,627.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,459.50-1,493.40-1,475.90
    Other Income21.3093.8083.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,438.20-1,399.60-1,392.40
    Interest6,398.205,001.605,900.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,836.40-6,401.20-7,293.30
    Exceptional Items---22.40--
    P/L Before Tax-7,836.40-6,423.60-7,293.30
    Tax3.00-4.703.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,839.40-6,418.90-7,297.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,839.40-6,418.90-7,297.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.60--0.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7,840.00-6,418.90-7,296.70
    Equity Share Capital48,679.7048,679.7032,118.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.61-1.53-2.27
    Diluted EPS-1.61-1.53-2.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.61-1.53-2.27
    Diluted EPS-1.61-1.53-2.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!