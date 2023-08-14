Vodafone Idea Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,655.50 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,655.50 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 10,410.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,840.00 crore in June 2023 down 7.45% from Rs. 7,296.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,178.30 crore in June 2023 down 5.29% from Rs. 4,411.90 crore in June 2022.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 8.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.