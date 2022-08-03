Vodafone Idea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,410.10 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,408.10
|10,239.50
|9,152.30
|Other Operating Income
|2.00
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,410.10
|10,239.50
|9,152.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|5.60
|1.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|454.70
|470.20
|382.90
|Depreciation
|5,804.30
|5,913.00
|6,009.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,627.00
|5,114.70
|5,060.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,475.90
|-1,264.00
|-2,302.10
|Other Income
|83.50
|32.30
|33.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,392.40
|-1,231.70
|-2,268.60
|Interest
|5,900.90
|5,316.20
|5,228.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,293.30
|-6,547.90
|-7,497.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-13.70
|177.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,293.30
|-6,561.60
|-7,319.10
|Tax
|3.80
|1.80
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,297.10
|-6,563.40
|-7,319.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,297.10
|-6,563.40
|-7,319.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.40
|0.30
|0.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7,296.70
|-6,563.10
|-7,319.10
|Equity Share Capital
|32,111.80
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-2.28
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-2.28
|-2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-2.28
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-2.28
|-2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited