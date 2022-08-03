 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,410.10 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,410.10 crore in June 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 9,152.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,296.70 crore in June 2022 up 0.31% from Rs. 7,319.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,411.90 crore in June 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 3,741.20 crore in June 2021.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 9.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 27.03% over the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,408.10 10,239.50 9,152.30
Other Operating Income 2.00 -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,410.10 10,239.50 9,152.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 5.60 1.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 454.70 470.20 382.90
Depreciation 5,804.30 5,913.00 6,009.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,627.00 5,114.70 5,060.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,475.90 -1,264.00 -2,302.10
Other Income 83.50 32.30 33.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,392.40 -1,231.70 -2,268.60
Interest 5,900.90 5,316.20 5,228.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,293.30 -6,547.90 -7,497.00
Exceptional Items -- -13.70 177.90
P/L Before Tax -7,293.30 -6,561.60 -7,319.10
Tax 3.80 1.80 0.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7,297.10 -6,563.40 -7,319.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7,297.10 -6,563.40 -7,319.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.40 0.30 0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7,296.70 -6,563.10 -7,319.10
Equity Share Capital 32,111.80 32,118.80 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.27 -2.28 -2.55
Diluted EPS -2.27 -2.28 -2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.27 -2.28 -2.55
Diluted EPS -2.27 -2.28 -2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Service #Vodafone Idea Limited #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
