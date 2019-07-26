Vodafone Idea Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,269.90 crore, up 91.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,269.90 crore in June 2019 up 91.37% from Rs. 5,889.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,873.90 crore in June 2019 down 2000.16% from Rs. 256.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,929.60 crore in June 2019 up 390.71% from Rs. 800.80 crore in June 2018.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 9.70 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.08% returns over the last 6 months and -71.32% over the last 12 months.