Vodafone Idea Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,269.90 crore, up 91.37% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,264.70
|11,740.60
|5,866.40
|Other Operating Income
|5.20
|34.40
|22.80
|Total Income From Operations
|11,269.90
|11,775.00
|5,889.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|584.30
|729.20
|392.00
|Depreciation
|6,130.80
|4,663.90
|2,092.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,035.60
|9,260.50
|4,837.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,480.80
|-2,878.60
|-1,433.00
|Other Income
|279.60
|156.60
|141.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,201.20
|-2,722.00
|-1,291.60
|Interest
|3,723.70
|2,946.00
|1,525.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5,924.90
|-5,668.00
|-2,817.40
|Exceptional Items
|-807.00
|-1,145.80
|3,364.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,731.90
|-6,813.80
|547.10
|Tax
|-1,799.90
|-1,877.00
|350.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,932.00
|-4,936.80
|196.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,932.00
|-4,936.80
|196.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|58.10
|54.90
|59.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4,873.90
|-4,881.90
|256.50
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|8,735.60
|4,359.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-5.60
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-5.60
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-5.60
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-5.60
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited