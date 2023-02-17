Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,613.00
|10,612.00
|9,717.30
|Other Operating Income
|7.60
|2.60
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,620.60
|10,614.60
|9,717.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|483.80
|443.00
|443.40
|Depreciation
|5,886.00
|5,655.70
|5,738.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,956.00
|6,074.10
|5,457.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,705.20
|-1,558.20
|-1,922.30
|Other Income
|38.00
|96.00
|34.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,667.20
|-1,462.20
|-1,887.80
|Interest
|6,322.70
|6,129.10
|5,324.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7,989.90
|-7,591.30
|-7,212.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-13.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,989.90
|-7,591.30
|-7,226.00
|Tax
|0.30
|4.10
|5.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7,990.20
|-7,595.40
|-7,231.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7,990.20
|-7,595.40
|-7,231.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.20
|-0.10
|0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7,990.00
|-7,595.50
|-7,230.90
|Equity Share Capital
|32,118.80
|32,118.80
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-2.34
|-2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-2.34
|-2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-2.34
|-2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-2.34
|-2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited