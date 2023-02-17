 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 9,717.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,990.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 7,230.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,218.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 3,851.00 crore in December 2021.

Vodafone Idea Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,613.00 10,612.00 9,717.30
Other Operating Income 7.60 2.60 --
Total Income From Operations 10,620.60 10,614.60 9,717.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 483.80 443.00 443.40
Depreciation 5,886.00 5,655.70 5,738.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,956.00 6,074.10 5,457.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,705.20 -1,558.20 -1,922.30
Other Income 38.00 96.00 34.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,667.20 -1,462.20 -1,887.80
Interest 6,322.70 6,129.10 5,324.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7,989.90 -7,591.30 -7,212.60
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.40
P/L Before Tax -7,989.90 -7,591.30 -7,226.00
Tax 0.30 4.10 5.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7,990.20 -7,595.40 -7,231.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7,990.20 -7,595.40 -7,231.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.20 -0.10 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7,990.00 -7,595.50 -7,230.90
Equity Share Capital 32,118.80 32,118.80 28,735.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 -2.34 -2.52
Diluted EPS -2.45 -2.34 -2.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.45 -2.34 -2.52
Diluted EPS -2.45 -2.34 -2.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
