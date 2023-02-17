Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 9,717.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,990.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 7,230.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,218.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 3,851.00 crore in December 2021.