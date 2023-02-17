English
    Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,620.60 crore in December 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 9,717.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,990.00 crore in December 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 7,230.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,218.80 crore in December 2022 up 9.55% from Rs. 3,851.00 crore in December 2021.

    Vodafone Idea shares closed at 7.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.25% returns over the last 6 months and -29.25% over the last 12 months.

    Vodafone Idea Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,613.0010,612.009,717.30
    Other Operating Income7.602.60--
    Total Income From Operations10,620.6010,614.609,717.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost483.80443.00443.40
    Depreciation5,886.005,655.705,738.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,956.006,074.105,457.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,705.20-1,558.20-1,922.30
    Other Income38.0096.0034.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,667.20-1,462.20-1,887.80
    Interest6,322.706,129.105,324.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7,989.90-7,591.30-7,212.60
    Exceptional Items-----13.40
    P/L Before Tax-7,989.90-7,591.30-7,226.00
    Tax0.304.105.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7,990.20-7,595.40-7,231.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7,990.20-7,595.40-7,231.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.20-0.100.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7,990.00-7,595.50-7,230.90
    Equity Share Capital32,118.8032,118.8028,735.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-2.34-2.52
    Diluted EPS-2.45-2.34-2.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-2.34-2.52
    Diluted EPS-2.45-2.34-2.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
