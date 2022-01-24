Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,717.30 crore, down 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,717.30 crore in December 2021 down 10.8% from Rs. 10,894.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7,230.90 crore in December 2021 down 59.55% from Rs. 4,532.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,851.00 crore in December 2021 down 10.97% from Rs. 4,325.60 crore in December 2020.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 11.85 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.14% over the last 12 months.