Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,894.10 crore, down 1.76% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 10,894.10 crore in December 2020 down 1.76% from Rs. 11,089.40 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,532.10 crore in December 2020 up 29.61% from Rs. 6,438.80 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,325.60 crore in December 2020 up 16.54% from Rs. 3,711.60 crore in December 2019.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 12.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.20% returns over the last 6 months and 255.88% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,891.60
|10,788.20
|11,089.40
|Other Operating Income
|2.50
|3.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,894.10
|10,791.20
|11,089.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|2.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|507.00
|510.40
|611.10
|Depreciation
|5,824.10
|6,028.60
|5,877.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,100.90
|6,128.40
|7,055.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,537.90
|-1,876.20
|-2,456.90
|Other Income
|39.40
|39.30
|291.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,498.50
|-1,836.90
|-2,165.80
|Interest
|4,787.40
|4,700.20
|3,722.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,285.90
|-6,537.10
|-5,888.00
|Exceptional Items
|1,696.50
|-767.10
|-633.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,589.40
|-7,304.20
|-6,521.30
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.30
|17.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,589.10
|-7,303.90
|-6,538.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,589.10
|-7,303.90
|-6,538.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|57.00
|85.70
|99.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4,532.10
|-7,218.20
|-6,438.80
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-2.51
|-2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-2.51
|-2.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-2.51
|-2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-2.51
|-2.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
