Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10,894.10 crore, down 1.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,894.10 crore in December 2020 down 1.76% from Rs. 11,089.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,532.10 crore in December 2020 up 29.61% from Rs. 6,438.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,325.60 crore in December 2020 up 16.54% from Rs. 3,711.60 crore in December 2019.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 12.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.20% returns over the last 6 months and 255.88% over the last 12 months.