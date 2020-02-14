Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,089.40 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,089.40 crore in December 2019 down 5.74% from Rs. 11,764.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,438.80 crore in December 2019 down 28.66% from Rs. 5,004.60 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,711.60 crore in December 2019 up 173.94% from Rs. 1,354.90 crore in December 2018.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 4.50 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -76.01% over the last 12 months.