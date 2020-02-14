Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11,089.40 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vodafone Idea Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 11,089.40 crore in December 2019 down 5.74% from Rs. 11,764.80 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,438.80 crore in December 2019 down 28.66% from Rs. 5,004.60 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,711.60 crore in December 2019 up 173.94% from Rs. 1,354.90 crore in December 2018.
Vodafone Idea shares closed at 4.50 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -76.01% over the last 12 months.
|Vodafone Idea Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,089.40
|10,844.00
|11,751.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|13.20
|Total Income From Operations
|11,089.40
|10,844.00
|11,764.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.70
|2.70
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|611.10
|647.90
|679.30
|Depreciation
|5,877.40
|6,309.40
|4,773.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,055.10
|6,846.30
|9,948.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,456.90
|-2,962.30
|-3,636.50
|Other Income
|291.10
|302.40
|218.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,165.80
|-2,659.90
|-3,418.50
|Interest
|3,722.20
|3,654.30
|2,824.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5,888.00
|-6,314.20
|-6,243.30
|Exceptional Items
|-633.30
|-30,774.50
|-800.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,521.30
|-37,088.70
|-7,044.10
|Tax
|17.40
|13,962.70
|-1,999.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,538.70
|-51,051.40
|-5,044.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,538.70
|-51,051.40
|-5,044.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|99.90
|129.50
|39.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6,438.80
|-50,921.90
|-5,004.60
|Equity Share Capital
|28,735.40
|28,735.40
|8,735.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-17.72
|-5.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-17.72
|-5.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|-17.72
|-5.74
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|-17.72
|-5.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:47 am