Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,764.80 crore, up 80.73% Y-o-Y

|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,751.60
|7,645.80
|6,506.30
|Other Operating Income
|13.20
|17.70
|3.30
|Total Income From Operations
|11,764.80
|7,663.50
|6,509.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|679.30
|493.90
|424.20
|Depreciation
|4,773.40
|3,005.90
|2,141.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,948.60
|6,708.20
|4,862.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,636.50
|-2,544.50
|-918.10
|Other Income
|218.00
|215.10
|42.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,418.50
|-2,329.40
|-876.10
|Interest
|2,824.80
|2,166.20
|1,191.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6,243.30
|-4,495.60
|-2,067.10
|Exceptional Items
|-800.80
|-565.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,044.10
|-5,061.40
|-2,067.10
|Tax
|-1,999.70
|-45.30
|-700.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5,044.40
|-5,016.10
|-1,366.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5,044.40
|-5,016.10
|-1,366.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|39.80
|42.30
|81.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5,004.60
|-4,973.80
|-1,284.50
|Equity Share Capital
|8,735.40
|8,735.10
|3,607.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.74
|-8.54
|-3.58
|Diluted EPS
|-5.74
|-8.54
|-3.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.74
|-8.54
|-3.58
|Diluted EPS
|-5.74
|-8.54
|-3.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited