Vodafone Idea Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,764.80 crore, up 80.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,764.80 crore in December 2018 up 80.73% from Rs. 6,509.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,004.60 crore in December 2018 down 289.61% from Rs. 1,284.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,354.90 crore in December 2018 up 7.07% from Rs. 1,265.40 crore in December 2017.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at 30.45 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.54% returns over the last 6 months and -64.18% over the last 12 months.