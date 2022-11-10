English
    VMS Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, down 36.22% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VMS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in September 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 29.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 420.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 445.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    VMS Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

    VMS Industries shares closed at 13.68 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.

    VMS Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9156.3929.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9156.3929.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6830.4413.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.6923.0317.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.450.46
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.352.060.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.32-1.52
    Other Income0.771.001.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.501.320.01
    Interest0.030.820.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.51-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.470.51-0.13
    Tax0.140.13-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.38-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.38-0.10
    Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.23-0.06
    Diluted EPS0.200.23-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.23-0.06
    Diluted EPS0.200.23-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #VMS Industries
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm