VMS Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, down 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in September 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 29.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 420.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 445.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

VMS Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

VMS Industries shares closed at 13.68 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.