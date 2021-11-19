VMS Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in September 2021 down 13.24% from Rs. 34.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021 down 121.35% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 down 95.26% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2020.

VMS Industries shares closed at 12.50 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)