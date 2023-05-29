English
    VMS Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore, down 54.38% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VMS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore in March 2023 down 54.38% from Rs. 59.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 1207.95% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 315.79% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    VMS Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    VMS Industries shares closed at 14.07 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.63% over the last 12 months.

    VMS Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.1337.9659.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.1337.9659.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.944.3520.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.3333.6937.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.110.74
    Depreciation0.100.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.680.520.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.80-0.49
    Other Income2.261.340.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.270.550.48
    Interest0.470.340.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.800.21-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.800.21-0.19
    Tax0.150.06-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.640.15-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.640.15-0.15
    Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.09-0.05
    Diluted EPS1.000.09-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.09-0.05
    Diluted EPS1.000.09-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
