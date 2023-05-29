VMS Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore, down 54.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.13 crore in March 2023 down 54.38% from Rs. 59.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 1207.95% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 up 315.79% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

VMS Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

VMS Industries shares closed at 14.07 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.63% over the last 12 months.