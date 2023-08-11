VMS Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, down 76.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in June 2023 down 76.27% from Rs. 56.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 60.15% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 down 45.07% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

VMS Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

VMS Industries shares closed at 20.67 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.91% over the last 12 months.