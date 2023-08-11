English
    VMS Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, down 76.27% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VMS Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in June 2023 down 76.27% from Rs. 56.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 60.15% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 down 45.07% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

    VMS Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2022.

    VMS Industries shares closed at 20.67 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.91% over the last 12 months.

    VMS Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3827.1356.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3827.1356.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.9430.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.1125.3323.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.45
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.682.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.010.32
    Other Income0.922.261.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.682.271.32
    Interest0.450.470.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.221.800.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.221.800.51
    Tax0.070.150.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.151.640.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.151.640.38
    Equity Share Capital16.4716.4716.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.091.000.23
    Diluted EPS0.091.000.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.091.000.23
    Diluted EPS0.091.000.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    August 11, 2023

