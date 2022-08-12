VMS Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore, up 144.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.39 crore in June 2022 up 144.17% from Rs. 23.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 69.02% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022 down 39.06% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2021.

VMS Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

VMS Industries shares closed at 14.17 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.28% returns over the last 6 months and -7.69% over the last 12 months.