VMS Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore, down 16.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.45% from Rs. 45.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.