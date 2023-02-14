VMS Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore, down 16.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.96 crore in December 2022 down 16.45% from Rs. 45.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2021.

VMS Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

VMS Industries shares closed at 16.20 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.90% returns over the last 6 months and 8.36% over the last 12 months.