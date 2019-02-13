VMS Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore, up 547.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore in December 2018 up 547.37% from Rs. 8.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 up 1484.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 up 1575% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

VMS Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

VMS Industries shares closed at 19.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.79% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.